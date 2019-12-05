Nebraska Crop Management Conference set for January 22–23

The 2020 Nebraska Crop Management Conference is set for January 22 and 23 at the Younes Convention Center in Kearney and will include pesticide applicator training.

Sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the conference will feature research updates and information tailored to Nebraska crop issues and grower interests. Session topics will include cropping system management, extreme weather impact on agriculture, soil nutrition, irrigation, pest management and marketing.

The Nebraska Ag Technology Association is partnering with the conference this year and will present several sessions on new agricultural technology for Nebraska.

“This year’s conference will focus on preparing for extreme weather events, ag technology and research updates on important pests we are seeing in Nebraska,” Chris Proctor, weed management extension educator and clinic coordinator, said. “For example, the soybean gall midge and tar spot are two new pests to pay attention to in the coming year.’

“Our goal is to provide practical, profitable, environmentally sound, information that is research-based for agricultural professionals and producers,” Proctor said.

The conference will also provide an opportunity for commercial and non-commercial pesticide applicators to certify or recertify their licenses in agricultural plant and demonstration/research. Private pesticide applicators can also renew their licenses.

A maximum of 12 Certified Crop Advisor credits will be available in the following areas: crop production, nutrient management, integrated pest management, water management and professional development.

Pre-registration is required. Cost for the conference is $80 for one day or $150 for both days. Information and online registration is at http://agronomy.unl.edu/ncmc.