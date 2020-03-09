Nebraska Dairy Industry Convened in Columbus for Annual Convention and Dairy Farms Awarded

(Columbus, Neb.) – Hundreds of representatives from across the dairy industry convened at the Ramada by Wyndham Columbus Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus, Nebraska on February 25, 2020, to participate in the 2020 Nebraska Dairy Convention.

The convention opened with a trade show where attendees learned from industry experts on various topics including a session on updates to Farmers Assuring Responsible Management version (FARM) 4.0. Midwest Dairy’s CEO Molly Pelzer outlined checkoff’s key strategies to drive sales and trust, concluding with a panel outlining checkoff’s roll in navigating animal activism.

The afternoon included the Nebraska State Dairy Association (NSDA) annual meeting, a session on Optimizing Your Robotic Milking System sponsored by Automated Dairy Systems, and a Dairy Girl Network event focused on cyber security. Convention attendees enjoyed an ice cream bar, wine and cheese reception, and an evening banquet and awards ceremony recognizing producers and key industry people in Nebraska. To conclude the day, attendees heard from Trent Loose, a former radio host, actor and stockman whose life mission is to support, defend and educate consumers about modern day agriculture.

The following producers and key industry people were recognized as 2020 Award Winners.

Nebraska Dairy Princess was awarded to Anna Ready of Scribner and princess runner- up was awarded to Taylor Larson of Creston

Philip H. Cole Dairy Industry Person of the Year was awarded to Senator Dave Murman of Glenvil, Nebraska

Holstein Association Service to Industry Award was awarded to Dennis Traeger

Somatic Cell Count Quality Awards

First Place -Broken Bow Dairy with an average Somatic Cell Count (SCC) of 114,000

114,000 Second Place- Hochstein Dairy with an average SCC of 124,000

Third Place -Double Dutch Dairy-East with an average SCC of 126,000

Herd Production Award -Holstein Division

First Place- Broken Bow Dairy

Second Place- Steffview Dairy

Third Place- Roger Sprakel

Herd Production Award- Cross Bred Division