Nebraska Dairy Industry Convened in Columbus for Annual Convention and Dairy Farms Awarded

(Columbus, Neb.) – Hundreds of representatives from across the dairy industry convened at the Ramada by Wyndham Columbus Hotel and Conference Center in Columbus, Nebraska on February 25, 2020, to participate in the 2020 Nebraska Dairy Convention.
The convention opened with a trade show where attendees learned from industry experts on various topics including a session on updates to Farmers Assuring Responsible Management version (FARM) 4.0. Midwest Dairy’s CEO Molly Pelzer outlined checkoff’s key strategies to drive sales and trust, concluding with a panel outlining checkoff’s roll in navigating animal activism.
The afternoon included the Nebraska State Dairy Association (NSDA) annual meeting, a session on Optimizing Your Robotic Milking System sponsored by Automated Dairy Systems, and a Dairy Girl Network event focused on cyber security. Convention attendees enjoyed an ice cream bar, wine and cheese reception, and an evening banquet and awards ceremony recognizing producers and key industry people in Nebraska. To conclude the day, attendees heard from Trent Loose, a former radio host, actor and stockman whose life mission is to support, defend and educate consumers about modern day agriculture.
The following producers and key industry people were recognized as 2020 Award Winners.
- Nebraska Dairy Princess was awarded to Anna Ready of Scribner and princess runner-up was awarded to Taylor Larson of Creston
- Philip H. Cole Dairy Industry Person of the Year was awarded to Senator Dave Murman of Glenvil, Nebraska
- Holstein Association Service to Industry Award was awarded to Dennis Traeger
Somatic Cell Count Quality Awards
- First Place -Broken Bow Dairy with an average Somatic Cell Count (SCC) of114,000
- Second Place- Hochstein Dairy with an average SCC of 124,000
- Third Place -Double Dutch Dairy-East with an average SCC of 126,000
Herd Production Award -Holstein Division
- First Place- Broken Bow Dairy
- Second Place- Steffview Dairy
- Third Place- Roger Sprakel
Herd Production Award- Cross Bred Division
- First Place- Nuttleman Dairy
- Second Place- Crook Dairy
- Third Place-Classic Dairy Inc.