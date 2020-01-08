Nebraska Dairy Princess Candidates Sought

The Midwest Dairy–Nebraska Division is seeking candidates to participate in the State Dairy Princess contest scheduled Feb. 25, 2020, at the Ramada Inn in Columbus, Nebraska. The event is held in conjunction with the Nebraska State Dairy Convention.

The Nebraska Dairy Princess reigns for one year as the official goodwill ambassador for the state’s dairy industry, making a variety of public appearances to help consumers understand dairy products and the responsible practices used by dairy producers.

The entry deadline is February 5, 2020.

Candidates must be 17 to 24 years old, at least a high school junior this year, unmarried and have parents or guardians who are actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant. A candidate also qualifies if she, her parents or guardian is employed on a dairy farm or a young lady sincerely interested and passionate about the dairy community. Candidates are judged on their communication skills, personality, general knowledge of the dairy industry and enthusiasm for dairy promotion.

The 2020 Nebraska Dairy Princess will receive a $1,000 scholarship from Midwest Dairy. A $500 scholarship will be awarded to the first runner-up. For complete rules and an application form, visit midwestdairy.com or contact Jodi Pulfer, Midwest Dairy—Dairy Princess Consultant, 402-375-2285, mpm@inebraska.com.