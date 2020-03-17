Nebraska Extension COVID-19 Update with Education Links

As the spread of COVID-19 continues rapidly, the University of Nebraska is taking several steps to help protect the health of all Nebraska. Nebraska Extension is fully committed to the health and well-being of Nebraskans. In a disease situation like COVID-19, the principle of social distancing is one of the main methods that can be used to help reduce the spread of the disease.

The principle we are following is ‘social distancing’ where CDC recommends a 6 ft. halo between people to minimize the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission.

Where is Extension at currently:

1. All teaching or gathering events between March 16 and 29 are cancelled unless they can be delivered by Zoom or teleconference.

2. Teaching or gathering events between March 30 and May 9 can only be delivered remotely (Zoom or teleconference).

THIS INCLUDES PESTICIDE AND CHEMIGATION TRAINING.

This defines teaching or gathering events as any setting where people might come together. Starting March 16 through May 9, all events/activities/meetings have been cancelled unless they can be delivered by Zoom or teleconference. Events currently scheduled after May 9 will be yet be determined on a day by day basis. Please stay tune for further announcements. If in doubt about an event being held, please contact the Extension Office.

Thank you for your patience as we move through the tremendous amount of change occurring as a result of this global pandemic.

Online Certification Options:

Dicamba: https://pested.unl. edu/dicamba