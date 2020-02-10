Nebraska Extension Workshop: Demystifying Poultry Manure

Nebraska Extension is hosting a workshop on February 26, 2020, to provide information about best poultry manure management practices for optimizing agronomic value and minimizing environmental risks.

Information from Nebraska Extension:

What:

A workshop for learning what’s in poultry litter, how it can contribute to crop fertility, and what management practices can minimize environmental risks

When:

Wednesday, February 26th, 2020

1 p.m.—4 p.m.

Pre-Register:

By Monday, February 24th, 2020 by contacting Butler County Extension at 402‐367‐7410 or melissa.bartels@unl.edu

Where:

Hruska Memorial Public Library

399 5th Street

David City, NE 68632

Why:

Poultry production is new to Nebraska and the Nebraska Extension Animal Manure Management Team wants to help you understand why, how, when and where manure can add value to a cropping system. They also want to answer your questions about how chickens are raised, what’s in poultry manure, what practices can optimize manure value while minimizing environmental risks and any other questions you have.