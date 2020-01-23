class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435452 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska farm, business groups spar over property tax bill

BY AP | January 23, 2020
A bill that would lower Nebraska’s property taxes by shifting more state aid to schools is drawing support from the state’s top agricultural and business groups but opposition from schools that don’t want restrictions on their taxing power and don’t trust the state to maintain its funding.

The face-off before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee was a troubling sign for the bill’s prospects, although the committee chairwoman says the proposal was likely to change. Opposition from the state’s mid-sized and largest schools is a major hurdle that supporters would likely have to overcome in the Legislature.

Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the committee chairwoman, says it’s a work in progress.

