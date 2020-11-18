Nebraska farmer appointed to United Soybean Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has appointed one new Nebraska farmer to serve on the United Soybean Board (USB). Greg Greving of Chapman will join the board of 73 farmer directors across the country.

Greving will be officially sworn in for service at the annual USB meeting in December and will serve a three-year term. This year, USDA appointed eight new U.S. soybean farmers to USB and reappointed 11 directors for an additional term.

“I am looking forward to serving Nebraska on the United Soybean Board,” said Greving, Nebraska farmer of Chapman. “I have experience in international marketing for U.S. soy and I will use that experience as a director on the United Soybean Board to help increase the profitability of the U.S. soy farmer. Overall, it is an honor to represent and serve soybean farmers, both in Nebraska and across the U.S.”

The farmer directors will play a crucial role in overseeing the proper implementation of the soybean checkoff funding to support research, market development and promotional efforts maximizing profit opportunities for all U.S. soybean farmers. Greving brings 40+ years of experience in soybean production and additional soybean checkoff experience, which includes the Nebraska Soybean Board (2001-2013) and a previous term on USB (2013-2016).

Greving will join Ed Lammers, Tony Johanson and Ron Pavelka as one of four Nebraska soybean farmers serving as USB directors.