Nebraska Farmers Union PAC Announces General Election Endorsements

LINCOLN, NE – NEBFARMPAC, the political action committee of Nebraska Farmers Union, Nebraska’s second largest general farm organization with over 4,000 farm and ranch families, announced its general election endorsements today for Congress, the Legislature, Public Service Commission, State Board of Education, Public Power Districts, Natural Resource Districts, and County Commissioners.
Based on their position on family farm and ranch issues with input from county and district officers as well as state office staff, the NEBFARMPAC Board of Directors announced the following Primary endorsements, with NeFU members in bold:
Congress:
1st Congressional District: Jeff Fortenberry, Kate Bolz
2nd Congressional District: Kara Eastman
Nebraska Legislature:
Carol Blood, LD3
Mike McDonnell, LD5
Tony Vargas, LD7
Terrell McKinney, LD11
Justin Wayne, LD13
Lynne Walz, LD15
Sheryl Lindau, LD17
Helen Raikes, LD23
Anna Wishart, LD27
Elliot Bostar, LD29
Tim Royers, LD31
Steve Halloran, LD33
Dan Quick, LD35
Tom Briese, LD41
Susan Hester, LD45
Jen Day, LD49
Public Service Commission:
District 2: Crystal Rhoades
State Board of Education:
District 2: Lisa Fricke
Nebraska Public Power District:
Subdivision 1: Mary Harding
Subdivision 7: Sheila Hubbard
Subdivision 9: Jeff Mulder
Omaha Public Power District:
Subdivision 1: Amanda Bogner
Subdivision 2: Sara Howard
Lower Platte North NRD
Subdistrict 3: Andrew Tonnies
Subdistrict 7: Jeff Burling
Lower Platte South NRD
Subdistrict 5: John Yoakum
Subdistrict 6: Anthony Schutz
Subdistrict 7: Chelsea Johnson
Lower Elkhorn NRD
Subdistrict 7: Randy Ruppert
Papio-Missouri River NRD
Subdistrict 3: Larry Bradley
Upper Elkhorn NRD
Subdistrict 6: Art Tanderup
Subdistrict 7: Keith Heithoff
Lancaster County Commissioner
Subdistrict 2: Christa Yoakum
Gage County Supervisor
District 6: Don Schuller