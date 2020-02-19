Nebraska February 1 Potato Stocks

LINCOLN, Neb. – Nebraska growers, dealers, and processors held 4.0 million cwt of potatoes in storage on February 1, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Current stocks represent 42 percent of the 2019 production.

Total stocks are defined as all potatoes on hand, regardless of use, including those that will be lost through future shrinkage and dumping.

Comparing stocks by type, Russets accounted for 38 percent of the total, down from 40 percent in 2019. Round whites were 59 percent of the total, up from 58 percent in 2019.

