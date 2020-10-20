Nebraska FFA duo named as finalist in National FFA Agriscience Fair

A Nebraska FFA duo has paved their way to compete at the National FFA Convention & Expo.

McKenzie Milligan and Karen Volquardsen of the Norfolk FFA Chapter were named as finalists in the 2020 National FFA Agriscience Fair.

The duo advanced in the Power, Structural and Technical Systems category. There are six divisions per category, and only one team from each division advances to the finals.

The National FFA Agriscience Fair challenges middle and high school students to use scientific principles and emerging technologies to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources.

The winners will be recognized during the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo, which will be held virtually next week, Oct. 27-29.