Nebraska FFA will host a virtual awards ceremony for Leadership Development Events (LDEs) at 6 p.m. this Thursday, July 2.

According to the organization, all of the LDE awards, except for ag demonstration, will be announced during the virtual event.

Ag demonstration awards will be announced at a later date on social media.

Virtual state LDE contests were held the week of June 22.

The ceremony can be watched on Nebraska FFA Association Facebook Live and Nebraska FFA Association Instagram.