Nebraska Grower and Brewer Conference set for Jan. 27-28

The University of Nebraska–Lincoln has announced the dates for the fourth annual Nebraska Grower and Brewer Conference and Trade Show. The two-day conference will be held Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 27-28, 2020, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney, Nebraska.

The conference features brewer and grower tracks throughout the event, featuring nationally known speakers covering topics on technical brewing, business management and growth, business financial planning, hop research updates from UNL, post-harvest processing, pest and disease management, event planning, sensory analysis, barley production, and more. Sessions will include individual presenters, panels and round table discussions to encourage a range of growth opportunities for conference participants. Opportunities to network will be encouraged throughout the event, including an evening networking reception featuring Nebraska beer.

Two keynote speakers will headline the event. The speaker duo Sam Stecher and Mark Johnson, creators of Mission Monday, will kick off day one with “Taking the Random out of Random Acts of Kindness,” focusing on purposely building a community in any setting. Julia Herz, craft beer program director for the Brewers Association, will provide the “State of the Brewing Industry” presentation to begin day two of the conference.

Additional speaker highlights include Josh Mayich, owner of Darlings Island Farm in New Brunswick and a returning favorite will present on flavor analysis in hops with an aim of giving some competitive advantages to small and medium sized growers; Christian Peterson of Buck Creek Hops in Iowa will present on hop processing, marketing and packaging, and mildew spray programs; Katie Alsip, former brand experience manager for Rhinegeist Brewery, and currently the client vision director at AGAR will discuss looking beyond quality liquids to how we can turn our consumers into brand ambassadors; and Audra Gaiziunas, CEO of Bhramari Brewing Company and owner of Brewed For Her Ledger in Ashville, NC engage conference participants in craft brewery accounting.

The Nebraska Grower and Brewer Conference & Trade show’s purpose is to provide pertinent educational information to regional hop growers and craft brewers, to provide a platform for participants to build industry connections and relationships, and to provide the resources, skills and tools for participants to contribute to the Nebraska hop growing and craft beer industries.

Vendor and sponsorship opportunities are available for the Nebraska Grower and Brewer Conference and Trade Show at https://forms.gle/ZZUNRuZS24gwUHXp6

For more information and to register for the event, visit www.GrowBrewNebraska.com. Early bird pricing is available through December 1.