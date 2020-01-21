Nebraska Husband and Wife Veterinary Team to make National TV Debut

A husband-and-wife veterinary team from Nebraska are making their national television debut this Saturday Jan. 25, 2020, on National Geographic Wild (Nat Geo Wild).

Nat Geo Wild will air its first season of Heartland Docs, DVM this Saturday at 10/9 pm central time.

The series features husband-and-wife veterinary team Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder who live and work in Hartington, Nebraska.

Series Description

In picturesque rural Nebraska, husband and wife veterinary team Drs. Ben and Erin Schroeder live and work at the center of America’s food chain, where the livelihoods of Midwestern farmers connect to families nationwide. Along with their two sons, Charlie and Chase, the Schroeder family is always on the go as their veterinary practice cares for the region’s many animals in need. From winter blizzards to spring tornadoes and blistering summer heat waves, Drs. Ben and Erin overcome the obstacles with skill and heart.

