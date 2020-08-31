Nebraska launches new agriculture company branding campaign

Nebraska is launching a new campaign to promote local agricultural companies to foreign countries, many of whom are the state’s biggest customers.

The new campaign is called “Nebraska Straight from the Good Life” and will be managed by the state Department of Agriculture.

Agricultural companies that are based in Nebraska or have a significant presence in the state will be allowed to participate for free. Agriculture is Nebraska’s largest industry, and many of its farm farm and ranch products go to Asian and European nations.

Gov. Pete Ricketts says the agriculture department frequently receives requests from international and domestic purchasers looking for specific products.

There is no cost to apply for or remain in the program. Visit nda.nebraska.gov/goodlife for more information.