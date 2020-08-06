Nebraska LEAD put on hold for one year

The Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council (NALC) Board of Directors announced Wednesday they have decided to place a “pause” on the Nebraska LEAD Program for the 2020-2021 year.

The board came to the decision unanimously and according to Ed Woeppel, NALC board chair, “To suspend regular LEAD programming from September 2020 through August 2021 was not an easy decision, but one the board felt was in the best interests of all people involved with the program. Our discussions centered on two major issues which were the safety of participants, staff, and others involved in programming, and secondly, the quality of the program.”

The board said they were unable to see how programming could occur in a way that would safe-guard the health of everyone involved.

Remote programming and a delayed start were considered but ultimately were decided against to keep from compromising participant’s experiences with LEAD classes 39 and 40.

According to Woeppel, “While we will be “pausing” for this year, we will not be sitting still. We will have some new activities for the LEAD Group 39 Fellows in order to keep them connected. We will use the year to conduct a “deep dive” into all aspects of the program. We will ensure that we are providing the highest quality programing possible. Our goal is to come back even stronger when this pandemic is behind us.”

LEAD will resume in the Fall of 2021.