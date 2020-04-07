Nebraska On-Farm Research Network publishes results of 2019 farmer-conducted research online

Farmers across Nebraska participated in more than 100 research studies in 2019 as part of Nebraska Extension’s On-Farm Research Network. Results from the 2019 studies, as well as from studies from previous years, are now available online.

Producers, agronomists and anyone else interested in the results may access results at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/ farmresearch/resultshome. Results are presented in both a PDF booklet and in a searchable format. The 2019 projects include studies focused on cover crops, row spacing, planting population, and starter fertilizer, as well as evaluation of technologies such as drones and sensors for nitrogen management, and variable-rate seeding technology.

“Our goal is to continue to provide valuable research data that farmers and agronomists can rely on as they make management decisions,” said Laura Thompson, Nebraska Extension educator. “On-farm research is a great way to generate local and relevant agronomic information. There were a lot of excellent on-farm research studies completed in 2019, and we look forward to working with more producers to conduct on-farm research in 2020.”

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is open to farmers across the state and welcomes new participants. Nebraska Extension educators can provide technical expertise to set up robust research studies and analyze and evaluate research results. New research projects are posted online at https://cropwatch.unl.edu/ farmresearch/ extensionprotocols, or custom protocols can be developed to address questions that are relevant to a specific operation.

To get involved with on-farm research, contact a member of the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network.

The on-farm research network is a collaborative partnership that includes Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff, and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.