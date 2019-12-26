Nebraska rancher gets creative with feed wagon

A childhood dream became reality last Christmas.

“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was a kid,” said David Schuler, a rancher near Bridgeport, Nebraska. “So even throughout my younger years, I would practice drawing it while feeding.”

Using a feed wagon, Schuler drew the ranch brand on Christmas morning of 2018.

The followers of Schuler Red Angus on social media enjoyed the photo, so Schuler set out to create another image for Valentine’s Day

Shared and liked thousands of times on social media, Schuler realized the photos are also a great marketing tool.

“I knew it was unique because I haven’t seen anything like this being done,” he said. “The number of shares and conversations I’ve had across the region has been astounding.”

So, on Christmas morning this year, Schuler got creative once again with the feed wagon.

Another share-worthy photo was born. Schuler says one day after posted, it has been viewed by more than 25,000 people.

As for the details, he uses his eye to create the designs.

“It took me three minutes to make the ‘Beef’ outline. It then took the cows 10 minutes to make lineup around the feed. They stayed in shape for another 20 minutes.”

What’s next for feed wagon designs?

“Maybe something with Nebraska Football, the Red Angus logo or Fourth of July related. We will have to see!”

