class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429060 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska rancher gets creative with feed wagon

BY RRN Staff | December 26, 2019
Home News Cattle
Nebraska rancher gets creative with feed wagon
Beef... It's Whats for Christmas Dinner/Photo by David Schuler

A childhood dream became reality last Christmas.

“I’ve been wanting to do this since I was a kid,” said David Schuler, a rancher near Bridgeport, Nebraska. “So even throughout my younger years, I would practice drawing it while feeding.”

Using a feed wagon, Schuler drew the ranch brand on Christmas morning of 2018.

Christmas 2018/Photo by David Schuler

The followers of Schuler Red Angus on social media enjoyed the photo, so Schuler set out to create another image for Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day/Photo by David Schuler

Shared and liked thousands of times on social media, Schuler realized the photos are also a great marketing tool.

“I knew it was unique because I haven’t seen anything like this being done,” he said. “The number of shares and conversations I’ve had across the region has been astounding.”

So, on Christmas morning this year, Schuler got creative once again with the feed wagon.

Beef… It’s What’s for Christmas Dinner/Photo by David Schuler

Another share-worthy photo was born. Schuler says one day after posted, it has been viewed by more than 25,000 people.

As for the details, he uses his eye to create the designs.

“It took me three minutes to make the ‘Beef’ outline. It then took the cows 10 minutes to make lineup around the feed. They stayed in shape for another 20 minutes.”

What’s next for feed wagon designs?

“Maybe something with Nebraska Football, the Red Angus logo or Fourth of July related. We will have to see!”

.

.

.

Get stories like this delivered to your inbox! Sign up for the Rural Radio Network newsletter.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments