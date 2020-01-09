Nebraska: Register for Events, Apply for Programs

This time of year is all about New Years Resolutions to build a better YOU! This year, challenge yourself to take time investing in your own personal and professional growth in agriculture.
Here are just a few upcoming local opportunities that will get your 2020 off on the right foot!
NeCGA: Washington, D.C. Leadership Mission
- What? NeCGA members visit with elected officials, the National Corn Growers Association, and the U.S. Grains Council in D.C.
- When? March 9-13, 2020
- Where? Washington, D.C.
- How do I apply? Click here and apply by Jan. 10, 2020
Engler Agribusiness Entrepreneurship Scholarships
- What? Scholarships designed to invest in entrepreneurial talent.
- Who? Undergraduate students in UNL-CASNR or high school seniors
- How do I apply? Click here and apply by Jan 12, 2020
UNL Heuermann Lecture
- What? McGill University Professor Elena M. Bennett will present, “From planetary boundaries to ecosystem services: Guiding development on a changing planet.”
- When? January 14 at 7 p.m.
- Where? Nebraska Innovation Campus – Lincoln, NE or online
- How do I watch? Attend at NIC or watch live online here
UNL Beef Roundup Webinar
- What? Two webinars featuring topic experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University.
- When? January 21 and January 28
- Where? Online or 11 extension locations
- How do I register? Click here and register by Jan. 17, 2020
NeCGA Prime Program
- What? Three 2-day sessions plus attendance at the annual NeCGA Meeting for younger or newer producers.
- When? Expect a time commitment of 6 to 8 days away from the farm over a 12-month period
- Where? Various locations
- How do I apply? Click here and apply by Jan. 24, 2020
Nebraska Dairy Princess
- What? A one-year reign as the official goodwill ambassador for the state’s dairy industry.
- Who? Ladies 17 to 24 years old, at least a high school junior this year, unmarried and have parents or guardians who are actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant
- How do I apply? Click here and apply by Feb. 5, 2020
Nebraska Extension Land Application Training
- What? For initial training: manure sampling, record keeping, and manure value for crop production. For recertification: updates on regulations and a real-life scenario to determine the best location for land application.
- When? January 28 – February 7
- Where? 9 locations across Nebraska
- How do I register? Click here and register 8 days before the workshop
Women in Agriculture Conference
- What? Educate and uplift women involved in Nebraska’s agricultural industry.
- When? February 22-23
- Where? Kearney, NE
- How do I register? Click here and get early bird registration by Feb. 13, 2020
NeCGA FLAGship Program
- What? A scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. NeCGA will award up to 5 $2,000 scholarships.
- Who? Three scholarships are strictly for students pursuing an agriculture degree. Two scholarships are open to non-agricultural students.
- How do I apply? Click here and apply by Feb. 28, 2020