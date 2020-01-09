Nebraska: Register for Events, Apply for Programs

This time of year is all about New Years Resolutions to build a better YOU! This year, challenge yourself to take time investing in your own personal and professional growth in agriculture.

Here are just a few upcoming local opportunities that will get your 2020 off on the right foot!

What? NeCGA members visit with elected officials, the National Corn Growers Association, and the U.S. Grains Council in D.C.

When? March 9-13, 2020

Where? Washington, D.C.

How do I apply? Click here and apply by Jan. 10, 2020

What? Scholarships designed to invest in entrepreneurial talent.

Who? Undergraduate students in UNL-CASNR or high school seniors

How do I apply? Click here and apply by Jan 12, 2020

What? McGill University Professor Elena M. Bennett will present, “From planetary boundaries to ecosystem services: Guiding development on a changing planet.”

When? January 14 at 7 p.m.

Where? Nebraska Innovation Campus – Lincoln, NE or online

How do I watch? Attend at NIC or watch live online here

What? Two webinars featuring topic experts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Kansas State University.

When? January 21 and January 28

Where? Online or 11 extension locations

How do I register? Click here and register by Jan. 17, 2020

NeCGA Prime Program

What? Three 2-day sessions plus attendance at the annual NeCGA Meeting for younger or newer producers.

When? Expect a time commitment of 6 to 8 days away from the farm over a 12-month period

Where? Various locations

How do I apply? Click here and apply by Jan. 24, 2020

What? A one-year reign as the official goodwill ambassador for the state’s dairy industry.

Who? Ladies 17 to 24 years old, at least a high school junior this year, unmarried and have parents or guardians who are actively engaged in the production of milk for sale to a licensed plant

How do I apply? Click here and apply by Feb. 5, 2020

What? For initial training: manure sampling, record keeping, and manure value for crop production. For recertification: updates on regulations and a real-life scenario to determine the best location for land application.

When? January 28 – February 7

Where? 9 locations across Nebraska

How do I register? Click here and register 8 days before the workshop

What? Educate and uplift women involved in Nebraska’s agricultural industry.

When? February 22-23

Where? Kearney, NE

How do I register? Click here and get early bird registration by Feb. 13, 2020