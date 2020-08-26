Nebraska Rural Radio Association announces partnership with State Fair to livestream livestock shows

Those unable to attend the 2020 Nebraska State Fair won’t have to miss a moment of the livestock shows thanks to a continuing partnership.

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association (NRRA) announced the continuation of a partnership with the Nebraska State Fair to provide livestream videos of the 4-H and FFA livestock shows.

The fair will take place Aug. 28 – Sep. 7, 2020. The 4-H Show will take place the first weekend (Aug. 20-30), and the FFA Show will take place the second weekend (Sept. 5-6).

In late June, the Nebraska State Fair Board decided to modify the fair due to health concerns. The decision prompted the NRRA to ensure viewers and listeners across the state could still watch Nebraska youth showcase their livestock.

The KRVN/Rural Radio Network video team will begin its livestream on Saturday, Aug. 29, beginning with the 4-H Beef Showman class at 10:00 AM.

The livestream is presented by Homestead Bank, with locations in Cozad, Lexington, St. Paul, Wolbach, Schuyler, Albion and Howells.

Visit Ruralradio.com for the livestreams each show day and subscribe to the YouTube channel to not miss a beat!

Nebraska State Fair Livestream Schedule

4-H Weekend (Aug. 29-30)

Saturday

10:00 AM – – – 4-H Beef Showmanship

2:00 PM – – – 4-H Breeding Beef Show

5:00 PM – – – 4-H Swine Showmanship

Sunday

8:00 AM – – – Market Beef Show & NE Fed Steer Challenge

FFA Weekend (Sept. 5-6)

Saturday

10:00 AM – – – FFA Beef Showmanship & Breeding Beef Show

6:00 PM – – – FFA Swine Showmanship

Sunday

8:00 AM – – – FFA Feeder Calf Show & Market Beef Show

Earlier this summer, KRVN and the Rural Radio Network partnered with three counties in central Nebraska – Buffalo, Dawson and Lincoln – to livestream their livestock shows to Facebook and YouTube.

Click here for the full 2020 Nebraska State Fair Livestock and Equine schedule.