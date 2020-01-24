class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435482 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Nebraska Veterinarians to Make TV Debut – Friday Five (Jan. 24, 2020)

BY Alex Voichoskie | January 24, 2020
In this week’s edition of Friday Five, learn about a husband-and-wife veterinary team from Hartington, Nebraska who will have their own national television series.

PLUS, a farm dog from Nebraska was the 2020 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year Runner Up. Josie, a Border Collie/ Australian Shepherd, is owned by Farm Bureau member David Schuler of Bridgeport, Nebraska. Congrats, Josie!

STORIES: 

5) National TV Show Follows Nebraska Veterinarians
4) Become a Queen
3) POTUS Address AFB Convention
2) 420,000-Acre Ranch for Sale
1) Nebraska Farm Dog Wins National Award

