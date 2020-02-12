Nebraska Wheat Board announces board of directors openings

Two directorships for the Nebraska Wheat Utilization, Development and Marketing Board (NWB) are open for appointment by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The current directors, Von Johnson (5) and

Brent Robertson (7), have both indicated that they will not seek reappointment.

Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing wheat in Nebraska for a period of at least five years, reside in a county in the respective district for which the candidate is applying and derive a substantial portion of income

from producing wheat.

District 5 represents the portions of central and south central Nebraska and includes the following counties: Buffalo, Custer, Dawson, Franklin, Furnas, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps, and Red Willow.

District 7 is the At-Large board seat and represents the entire state of Nebraska. Any producer interested in either appointment may submit an application to the Governor’s office for consideration.

Interested producers can call Kathleen Dolezal with the Nebraska Governor’s Office at 402-471-2256. Interested producers may also apply online at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.

Applications should be submitted no later than 5 p.m. CST on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic

market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.