Nebraska Wheat Board selects students for ambassador program

The Nebraska Wheat Board (NWB) has selected two students for the 2020-2021 Wheat Ambassador Program. The program will work to enhance student leadership, identify career goals and gain insight into the Nebraska wheat industry.

Emma Goosic of Franklin, NE is a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she is studying Agribusiness with a Management option. She is currently a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau and serves on “The Crew,” is a William H. Thompson Scholar and has judged district FFA Leadership Development Events.

Jennifer Howsden of Alma, NE is currently a junior at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she is studying Animal Science. Jennifer is an active member of the Sigma Alpha – Alpha Delta Sorority, a member of the Master of Beef Advocacy Program, and has taught elementary students about agriculture through the Ag in the Classroom program at Farm Bureau.

The Ambassador Program will run in accordance with the school year, beginning in September and concluding in May. Over the course of the year, ambassadors will be immersed in the wheat industry to expand their knowledge on one of Nebraska’s top three crops.

At the conclusion on the program and with a record of completion of all requirements, ambassadors will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship for the upcoming school year.