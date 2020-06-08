Nebraskan’s Can Continue to Use Dicamba Herbicides

In anticipation that the EPA will seek some type of further review of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruling on the use of dicambe, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will not issue a stop sale order.

In a statement on Saturday, Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman stated that until such legal process is concluded, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture will continue to allow utilization.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the court ruled last Wednesday that the EPA has understated or ignored the risks of Dicamba. The herbicide is used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. But the court said it has caused environmental and economic damage by drifting to nearby fields and killing crops that aren’t genetically engineered to tolerate it.

“The Nebraska Department of Agriculture has not issued a stop sale order and will enforce the sales and applications of these products as they are currently registered in Nebraska,” said Director Steve Wellman.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Andrew Wheeler released the following statement on the Ninth Circuit Vacatur of dicamba registrations:

“We are disappointed with the decision. The 2020 growing season is well underway and this creates undue burden for our first conservationists – farmers. EPA has been overwhelmed with letters and calls from farmers nationwide since the Court issued its opinion, and these testimonies cite the devastation of this decision on their crops and the threat to America’s food supply. The Court itself noted in this order that it will place a great hardship on America’s farmers. This ruling implicates millions of acres of crops, millions of dollars already spent by farmers, and the food and fiber Americans across the country rely on to feed their families.”

“EPA is assessing all avenues to mitigate the impact of the Court’s decision on farmers.”