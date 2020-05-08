Nectar of the COBS to Help America’s Farmers | Friday Five | May 8, 2020

Beer giant Busch Light announced that they’re helping out the farmers, releasing a picture of newly-designed cans that look like cobs of corn!

In Busch Light’s tweet, they said, “for every case sold in select states we’re donating $1 to Farm Rescue to support American farmers in need.”

They’re using #ForTheFarmers. And yes, Nebraska is included.

PLUS the 2020-21 Nebraska FFA State Officer Team was announced this week!

STORIES:

5) Nectar of the COBS

4) Mullen Student Travels 10 Miles for Internet

3) @Wendy’s: Where’s the Beef?

2) 2020-21 Nebraska FFA State Officer Team

1) Ag Moms are the Best Moms