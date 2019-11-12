New Tractors Presented to Farmer Veteran Coalition Members

In partnership with the Farmer Veteran Coalition, Kubota presented five farmer veterans with new tractors as a part of its “Geared to Give” program. In observance of Veterans’ Day, each farmer received the keys to their new tractor during a ceremony in their respective hometowns. Hundreds of applications came in for the giveaway program, with Kubota selecting five winners in each of their operating divisions.

Central Division: Stephen Carter is a U.S. Army veteran who deployed twice to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Today, Stephen and his wife, Lola, own and operate Twisted Acres Farm, a 45-acre dairy goat operation, in Bristow, Oklahoma. The Carters also raise cows and kunekune pigs and produce a variety of products including caramels, goat milk, and goat milk soap. The new Kubota tractor will allow the Carters to be more efficient with their labor as they grow their beef and pork operations on their farm. Their supporting Kubota dealer is Kubota Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Midwest Division: Jake Sass is a U.S. Army veteran and West Point graduate who served five deployments to Afghanistan and Jordan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2017, Jake and his wife, Abbey, started Civil Sass Hops, a three-acre hops yard in Chatfield, Minnesota, as a diversification arm of Hillside Farms, a generational family farm. The Sasses plan to use their new Kubota tractor for tasks like cover crop planting and maintenance, stringing, mowing, and spraying. Their supporting Kubota dealer is St. Joseph Equipment in Eyota, Minnesota.

Northern Division: Brion McClintock, a U.S. Army veteran who served one deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, owns and operates The Tenpenny Farm in Gardners, Pennsylvania, with his wife, Alicia, an Army National Guard veteran. On their 19-acre farm, the McClintocks raise and sell Boer goats, grow produce and small crops, sell firewood, and make handmade crafts. Currently, the McClintocks do all tasks around their farm by hand and the new Kubota tractor will bring some much-needed efficiency to their growing operation. Their supporting Kubota dealer is Messick's Farm Equipment in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Southeast Division: Russell Guzzetta is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Gulf War in support of Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield. Russell and his wife, Danielle, own and operate Country Song Farm in Lithia, Florida, a small cut flower farm where they grow sunflowers and zinnias, among many other varieties, and provide quality farm-fresh bouquets in their local community. The new Kubota tractor will help the Guzzettas with their chores like moving and tilling dirt, and with their plan to expand their operation to a full acre. The Guzzetta's supporting dealer is Gulf Coast Tractor in Land O' Lakes, Florida.

Alex Woods, Kubota’s Vice President of Sales, says, “The program empowers farmer veterans to achieve their dreams. We’re very happy to have selected the five veterans to receive their awards.”

Michael O’Gorman, Executive Director of the Farmer Veteran Coalition, says, “One of the great joys of doing this work is being able to make a positive impact on our farmer veterans by providing them with the tools to succeed on their operations. Having horsepower on the farm is the ultimate gift for a farmer.”

Farmer veterans can apply every year to the FVC Fellowship Fund to be considered for donated Kubota equipment through the “Geared to Give” program.