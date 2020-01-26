New “WOTUS” Rule Favorable for Soy Farmers

The Trump Administration has announced replacement regulation for Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS), which was repealed fall 2019. A spokesperson for the administration said during the announcement that the new Navigable Waters Protection Rule, “represents a promise made [by President Trump] and a promise kept.” Under the president’s direction, members of the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say they have worked to remove unnecessary regulatory burden and lay out a new definition that includes a, “unifying legal theory” around navigable waters with more clear guidelines illuminated in its preamble.

“We are pleased that this rule replaces the 2015 rule, which was cumbersome and confusing, and that new regulation will better provide certainty and clear direction for our farmers.” said Bill Gordon, soy grower from Worthington, Minn., and American Soybean Association (ASA) president. “We have long rallied for a replacement rule that protects our waterways while still offering a workable solution for farmers and that does not impose undue burden on agriculture. We express our thanks to the administration.”

ASA looks forward to reviewing the rule fully and learning more of the details.