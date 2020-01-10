class="post-template-default single single-post postid-432592 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

NEWSLETTER: Weekly Agriculture News From the Rural Radio Network

BY Staff | January 10, 2020
Home News Agricultural News
NEWSLETTER: Weekly Agriculture News From the Rural Radio Network

Good Friday morning!

 

Today is expected to be impactful for the commodity markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to release the WASDE, Crop Production, Quarterly Stocks and Winter Wheat Planting Reports all at 11:00 AM CST.

Be sure to tune in to a Rural Radio Network affiliate for the full breakdown following the release.

This week’s newsletter contains a roundup of the agriculture news the Rural Radio Network team has been working on.

Click here to view the newsletter!

 

Haven’t subscribed to the newsletter? It is simple. Just fill out the form below.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments