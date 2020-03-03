NFU President Johnson Retires, Larew Elected

National Farmers Union Delegates on Monday elected Rob Larew to succeed Roger Johnson as the organization’s president.

After 11 years, Johnson announced his plans to retire in 2020.

“I am so honored that the farmers and ranchers, rural Americans, and advocates who make National Farmers Union all that it is have entrusted me with this great responsibility,” said Larew.

Larew, who was raised on a West Virginia dairy farm, served as NFU’s Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Communications since fall 2016. Prior to his employment with NFU, Larew served more than 22 years in Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Patty Edelburg, a Wisconsin dairy farmer, was reelected to serve a second term as vice president. Larew and Edelburg’s two-year terms begin today and will conclude at NFU’s 120th Anniversary Convention in 2022 at which point both may seek reelection.