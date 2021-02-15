North Platte NRD EPIC program accepting applications

The North Platte NRD is accepting applications for the EPIC program from Feb. 16 – 26.

The NPNRD created the EPIC program to help the District meet its water obligations under the Integrated Management Plan. The EPIC program provides funds for innovative agricultural practices to realize water savings, nitrate reduction, soil health, wildlife and habitat conservation, and other natural resources goals, as well as financial incentives to producers who forego or buy-down a portion of the remaining available water from a landowners’ allocation of groundwater in an allocation period.

Applications will be ranked and scored the week of March 2, 2021. Applicants will be notified before the end of March as to the approval or denial of their Application.

The EPIC program is open to groundwater irrigators within the over appropriated area of the North Platte District. The NPNRD will be accepting applications by mail, email, or in person. Call to make an appointment to receive or review your application.

Call the District Water Department staff to complete an application today and set up your appointment. For more information or assistance with the application, call the office at 632-2749.

For more information on water management programs offered by the North Platte NRD’s, go to www.npnrd.org.