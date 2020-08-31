NPPD partnering up to spread safety awareness this harvest season

Safety around powerlines should always be front of mind when operating large farm equipment, and Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), Nebraska Extension and UNMC Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health (CS-CASH) are partnering together to spread awareness about potential dangers as harvest season approaches.

NPPD, Nebraska Extension and CS-CASH will be hosting events at multiple locations across the state which will feature a “Look Up and Look Out” custom combine and an ATV and grain bin entry safety simulator. First responders will be on hand to provide education on how to exit machinery safely in case of contact with a downed power line or pole structure.

“We want to make sure farmers and equipment operators who are working around power lines know what precautions need to be taken in order to perform their work safely,” says NPPD Transmission and Distribution Construction and Maintenance Manager Scott Walz. “If a piece of equipment gets too close to a powerline or makes contact with a line it can result in serious or fatal injuries, and our main concern is that people are able to go home safe at the end of the workday. Hopefully these events will help remind people to keep a focus on safety.”

The scheduled events will provide lunch to attendees and will take place at the following locations:

Scottsbluff Panhandle Research and Extension Center on Tuesday, September 1

Buffalo County Fairgrounds southwest lot in Kearney on Wednesday, September 2

York County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, September 9

Madison County Extension, 1305 S. 13th St. in Norfolk on Thursday, September 10

Red Willow County Fairgrounds in McCook on Friday, September 25

All the events are scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be marked with identifying banners for exact location. The events will also be supported by local public power districts that serve the surrounding area. Events in Norfolk and Kearney will include live line safety demos

“Nebraska Extension and CS-CASH continue to be valuable health and safety resources for our ag producers around the state, and we are excited to partner with NPPD to promote harvest safety as the season gets underway with more equipment heading out into the field,” says Nebraska Extension Educator, Susan Harris.

The events are open to the public and will all be held outdoors to encourage social distancing. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks at the event, where CDC guidelines will be in place.

