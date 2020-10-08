October WASDE Preview

Grains have rallied for the first two week’s of October and most analyst estimates ahead of the October WASDE report on Friday look to support that bullish momentum.

Pre-report estimates from analyst show the average yield for corn to drop from 178.5 bu/ac to 177.6 bu/ac. Shrinking the total harvest from 14.9 billion bu to 14.801 billion bu. Either though are a sizeable increase from the 2019 harvest of 13.617 billion bu. Analyst also expect the average soybean yield to drop from 51.9 bu/ac to 51.7 bu/ac. That small drop decreases the overall soybean harvest size from 4.313 billion bu to 4.292 billion bu. Just like corn this harvest is substantially higher than last year’s soybean harvest of 3.552 billion bu.