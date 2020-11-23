class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498848 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Pandemic Believed to be Factor in Ranchland Sales Increases

BY Associated Press | November 23, 2020
Real estate industry professionals say the coronavirus is one of the likely factors fueling a boom in large ranch sales in the U.S.
The Billings Gazette reports real estate brokers are experiencing high demand for ranches in Wyoming, Colorado, Montana, Idaho and Washington.

Real estate professionals say buyers may believe rural areas are safer from COVID-19 or are driven by fear of social unrest, mask and social distancing mandates with which the buyers disagree.

Those who were already planning to buy ranch property in the future may also be spurred to action by the pandemic.

