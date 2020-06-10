Panhandle County Fair Operations During Pandemic to be Discussed Online This Week

A virtual meeting is set for this week for fair boards, managers, volunteers, and 4-H representatives wanting to find out more about the current and anticipated future restrictions to be in place as county fairs get underway in the Panhandle.

Jessica Davies with PPHD says the initial plan was for public health to discuss plans individually with each county, but numerous inquiries, especially the impact on kids, led to a wider, single meeting.

“We know it’s got to be very hard for planning things, and we appreciate the perseverance with so many of them,” said Davies, “because we know that, especially on the 4H side, so many kiddos have had fair projects their working on, and hoping they can stay strong and what it looks like to do it safely at this time.”

Meeting login and dial-in details are available online at the PPHD website.

The online forum this Thursday at 6 p.m. is intended for sharing the current fair opening and livestock show and event guidance, current Directed Health Measures impacting fairs, and recommended safety precautions.