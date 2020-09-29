Peterson Farm Bros, Pioneer team up to raise money for National FFA

The Peterson Farm Bros have teamed up with Pioneer to raise money for the National FFA Organization while promoting research and development in the corn industry.

The YouTube trio sensation recently released their newest video, “Corn Revolution,” which aims to educate viewers about the corn industry.

“My brothers and I came up with ‘Corn Revolution’ as a sort of tribute to what we see in our fields every day and especially at harvest because of where today’s seed technology is at,” said brother Greg Peterson. “We plant Pioneer corn, so we wanted to partner with them to help us get the word out in a way that could also benefit future generations of corn farmers.”

For every share that “Corn Revolution” receives, Pioneer will donate $1 to the National FFA Organization, up to $20,000.

The YouTube farming videos from the Peterson Farm Bros have more than 65 million views.