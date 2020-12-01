Peterson requests delay in nation-wide 5G network implementation

Outgoing House Agriculture Committee Chairman Collin Peterson and others on the committee seek a delay in deploying a terrestrial nationwide network to provide 5G services.

In a letter last week to the House Appropriations Committee, Peterson says, “There is no room for error when discussing safety and reliability of service for GPS signals.” In July, a group of lawmakers led by Peterson expressed serious concerns surrounding the FCC’s decision, questioning the reliability of GPS for millions of Americans, especially farmers and ranchers who rely on the technology for precision agriculture.

Peterson was joined by Republicans Glenn GT Thompson of Pennsylvania and James Comer of Kentucky. Specifically, the lawmakers want the FCC to delay an order granting Ligado Networks 5G development. Representative Comer states, “critical tools like GPS technology must not be disrupted, as our farmers are essential workers who must have the tools they need to do their jobs.” The lawmakers hope appropriation bills will include the delay.