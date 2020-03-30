Pig Farmers Part of Essential Infrastructure

As assigned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the nation’s food and agriculture sector is one of 16 critical areas for our nation during this national emergency related to COVID-19. As such, the President has asked America’s farmers and those in all parts of the food chain to continue to work as normally as possible to help ensure that our domestic food supply remains uninterrupted.

America’s pig farmers are part of this essential infrastructure of Food and Agriculture, which is why the Pork Checkoff is providing a travel letter template that can be filled out and used for producers, employees and critical workforce. Review your state’s guidance in the full list of statewide orders for additional details.

“The purpose of your investment in Checkoff is to provide resources like this to assist you to be as successful as possible,” said Bryan Humphreys, vice president of producer and state engagement at the National Pork Board. “We hope this tool offers a bit of assistance along with other Pork Checkoff’s other COVID-19 resources to help ensure producers can continue to do a great job of producing high-quality U.S. pork even during stressful times.”