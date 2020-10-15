Pilgrim’s Pride reaches plea deal on chicken price-fixing

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. has reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry.

If a federal judge approves the agreement, Pilgrim’s Pride would pay a fine of $110.5 million as a penalty for restraining competition.

In exchange, the U.S. Department of Justice would not bring further charges against Pilgrim’s Pride or recommend a monitor or any probationary period.

Pilgrim’s Pride had been scheduled to face price-fixing charges in federal court Thursday.

The company’s former president and CEO and former vice president were indicted separately on price-fixing charges in June.

Pilgrim’s Pride CEO stated in the announcement, “Pilgrim’s is committed to fair and honest competition in compliance with U.S. antitrust laws.”