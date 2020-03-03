Plant Pathology Specialist Bruce Clarke Honored by the Nebraska Turfgrass Association

Bruce Clarke, extension specialist in turfgrass pathology in the Department of Plant Biology, was awarded the Nebraska Turfgrass Association Presidential Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the turfgrass industry in Nebraska and the nation.

The director of the Center for Turfgrass Science at Rutgers since 1994, Clarke’s research and extension programs focus on the cause and control of turfgrass diseases and integrated pest management strategies to reduce fungicide use. His work with the biology and control of summer patch and anthracnose, and his introduction of effective cultural management and fungicides are cited as some of the most important achievements affecting the playing conditions of golf courses worldwide.

Clarke is a frequently invited speaker to national and international turfgrass conferences. The graduate students whom he’s mentored have established a reputation of significant positive impact in turfgrass pathology. He has a bachelor’s degree in forest management and a doctoral degree in plant pathology from Rutgers.

Among his many significant career accolades is the 2016 USGA Green Section Award from the United States Golf Association in recognition of distinguished service to golf through work with turfgrass. In addition, he was recognized with the 2012 Col. John Morley Distinguished Service Award from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of the golf course superintendent’s profession and the 1996 Hall of Fame Award presented by the New Jersey Turfgrass Association.