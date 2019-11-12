Popular horse trainer returns to NCTA

CURTIS, Neb. – Equine enthusiasts will again fill an indoor arena next weekend to gain riding and reining tips from trainer Sherman Tegtmeier.

The Ranch Horse Team from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis welcomes Tegtmeier back to the Livestock Teaching Center arena on Nov. 16-17 for a clinic on reining and horsemanship.

“Sherm works with any level of rider or horse and focuses on basic horsemanship skills along with skills for competitions in the show ring,” said Joanna Hergenreder, NCTA equine professor and coach of the Aggie Ranch Horse.

Tegtmeier, of Blair, Nebraska, provides individual 90-minute training sessions while he, provides demonstrations and instruction while horseback.

He is a National Reining Horse Association trainer and renowned non-professional coach, Hergenreder said. The clinic is open to the public. NCTA students and 4-H youth can ride for a reduced rate.

The Ranch Horse Team competes at the intercollegiate level and at stock cow events primarily in Wyoming, Colorado and Nebraska.

They’ll compete at the end of November in Loveland, Colorado. The team also hosts a large two-day competition in April called, “Punchy in Pink” at the Red Willow county fairgrounds.

Spectators are invited to LTC arena this weekend to audit some of Tegtmeier’s sessions, and to meet some of the Aggie students in the equine programs.

Individuals bringing horses, livestock or stock dogs to campus must follow health and biosecurity measures.

For criteria on health certifications or the Tegtmeier clinic, contact Hergenreder, interim chair of the NCTA Animal Science and Agricultural Education Division, at (308) 367-5293 or jhergenreder2@unl.edu.