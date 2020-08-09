Pork Checkoff Weekly Update

This week, National Pork Board CEO Bill Even shares how the Pork Checkoff is working to support America’s pig farmers in the month of August
- Ensure Your Voice is Heard – The National Pork Board’s new annual planning process is underway. Register to receive the annual producer survey and give input on your Pork Checkoff.
- Keeping an Eye on African Swine Fever – The Pork Checkoff is meeting with organizations to gather learnings from COVID-19 that can be used to better prepare the industry for a foreign animal disease outbreak.
- Pork Takes Center Plate at World Food Championships – The National Pork Board is a sponsor of the World Food Championships in Indianapolis. Chef Jim Murray will judge the first round this weekend.
- New Breakfast Burritos Coming to a Menu Near You – The Checkoff partnered with Ladson Grills and Laredo Taco Company on new breakfast burrito promotions in response to the decline of breakfast foodservice sales due to COVID-19.
- Make Sure Your Farm Security is Ready – Action groups opposed to animal agriculture are finding new ways to infiltrate farms. A newsletter with recommendations for what you can do to protect your farm will soon be in your mailbox.