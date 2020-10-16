class="post-template-default single single-post postid-491704 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular mprm_ie_browser wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Porking up for Porktober | Friday Five | Oct. 16, 2020

BY Alex Voichoskie | October 16, 2020
October is National Pork Month, also known as Porktober! In honor of Porktober, Rebel and Alex enjoy some fried bacon and pork facts.

Although Nebraska is best known for its corn, soybean and beef production, the state is a leader in hog production, too. Nebraska ranks 6th in pork production, boasting 3.1 million pigs, and producing 1.6 million pounds of pork.

STORIES:

5) Americans Love Pork, Pig Time

4) A Squeally Strong Pork Industry in NE

3) Americans Go Ham Over Pork Cuts

2) Nothing Boaring About Pig ByProducts

1) Bacon Americans Crazy Over Pork

