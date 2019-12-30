class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429760 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Program allows students to gain 2 degrees from 2 colleges

BY Associated Press | December 30, 2019
Students may receive two bachelor’s degrees from two Nebraska colleges after four years in a new biology and agriculture program. Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced the program earlier this month.

Students can earn a life sciences degree with a concentration in biology from Wayne and an applied science degree with concentrations in agriculture and natural resources from the Lincoln university.

The Norfolk Daily News reported that students will spend three years at Wayne State’s School of Natural and Social Sciences and then finish with a year at UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

