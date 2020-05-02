Protecting Our Food Supply Chain

Friends,

This week, President Trump signed an executive order that will utilize the Defense Production Act to declare meat-processing plants as critical infrastructure. This action allows plants in Kansas and across the country to remain open, preventing further disruptions to our food supply and ensuring the continuation of the nation’s livestock industry.

It is extremely important for our state and everyone involved in the livestock industry that our packing plants remain open. I applaud President Trump’s actions and the work by the administration to not only ensure the safety of our front-line employees, but also the continuation of the processing plants across the U.S.

The CDC, State of Kansas, Kansas National Guard, local communities and private industry are all doing an exceptional job to ramp up testing efforts and establish additional procedures to protect the health and safety of front line employees across the state.