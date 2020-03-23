PSEP: Online certification options

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has declared the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic. Nebraska Extension has canceled all in-person training, including chemigation and pesticide applicator training, starting March 16, 2020. The COVID-19 Information page on the PSEP website will serve as a hub for PSEP-related information during the interrupted training season.

Private PSEP

In lieu of in-person private applicator training sessions, we are directing all private applicators to use our online program to certify or recertify. First-time and recertifying private applicators can use this program. The price of this program has been temporarily reduced to match the price of the in-person sessions ($40).

Please go to: https://psep.education/applicator/ to register for the online private training course. A handout has been created by Jenny Nixon, Nathan Mueller and Sarah Sivits that contains step by step registration instructions. If someone cannot do the online training due to lack of computer/internet connectivity, please call the Extension Pesticide Office at: 402-472-1632 or 800-627-7216.



Initial Commercial/Noncommercial PSEP

Initial training for commercial/noncommercial applicators will be available solely through FlipBooks available online at the PSEP store.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture has temporarily suspended all testing for private and commercial /noncommercial PSEP.

Recertification Commercial/Noncommercial PSEP

The Pesticide Office has developed a temporary online recertification method for commercial/noncommercial applicators. This online course will replace in-person recertification sessions for the remainder of the 2020 training season. This method will be available the week of April 6-10. If you still need to recertify your commercial/noncommercial license please contact the Extension Pesticide Office.

If you have registered for one of the remaining in-person recertification sessions, the Extension Pesticide Office will contact you via email to ensure you are able to utilize the online option and get recertified. Please watch your inbox for messages from the Pesticide Office. Please also check your spam/junk folder in the event the email goes there.

Chemigation Recertification AND Initial

Those seeking both initial and recertification chemigation certification can accomplish this entirely online by completing the online course and test. Those recertifying will enter your Chemigation Applicator ID number. Those who are initial will type ‘INITIAL’ instead of a number.

The PSEP Office Team will do everything possible to accommodate those that are inconvenienced by this situation and we ask for your patience during this difficult time.