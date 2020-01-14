Register for Upcoming Women in Ag Conference

The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference is an annual two-day event designed to educate and uplift women involved in any aspect of Nebraska’s agricultural industry. Through workshops and presentations, attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners.

This conference focuses on the five areas of agricultural risk management. The conference features 5 general session speakers and over 30 concurrent workshops that focus on production, market, financial, human, and legal risk.

Click here to register: https://wia.unl.edu/conference