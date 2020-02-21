Rep. Marshall Applauds Ag Industry Initiative to Reduce Environmental Impact

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday a new department-wide initiative aimed at reducing the agriculture industry’s environmental impact while continuing to use innovation to increase production and output to meet growing global demand.

The Agriculture Innovation Agenda aligns USDA’s resources, programs, and research to position American agriculture to better meet future global demands while cutting the environmental footprint of U.S. agriculture in half by 2050. The strategy will set benchmarks for food loss and waste, carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas emissions, water quality, and renewable energy.

“Farmers are the original and best conservationists on earth,” said U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall, M.D. “Through innovation, conservation, and continual adaptation of practices, farmers across the U.S. have learned to do more with less. Secretary Perdue and his team at USDA should be applauded for their leadership in this area and I have full confidence our Kansas farmers and ranchers will rise to the challenge and not only decrease their impact on our environment but do so while creating more fuel, food, and fiber than ever before.”

Read more about the USDA’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda HERE.

Today’s announcement comes one day after the unveiling of Farmers for a Sustainable Future, an initiative of 20 different farm groups to serve as a primary resource for policy makers as they consider sustainability and climate policies important to the agriculture industry.

“The Green New Deal and other left-wing, socialist, government takeover plans proposed by the Democratic party would destroy Kansas agriculture,” said Rep. Marshall. “I have fought for Kansas farmers and ranchers and am encouraged to see so many in the agriculture industry come together to educate lawmakers and fight for meaningful and innovative environmental and conservation policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, without destroying agriculture as we know it.”

Read more about the Farmers for a Sustainable Future initiative HERE.