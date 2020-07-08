Retail Value Steer Challenge winners announced by Nebraska Cattlemen

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) announced the winners of the Retail Value Steer Challenge (RVSC).

The challenge, in its 21st year, began in November 2019 and concluded in June 2020 at Darr Feedlot in Cozad. Winners were recognized in three categories for their steer’s performance: Average Daily Gain, Carcass Value and Overall Total Value.

Average Daily Gain:

1st Place: Owned by Shotkoski Hay Company, Lexington

2nd Place: Owned by AL Ranch, Halsey

3rd Place: Owned by Imperial Beef, Imperial

Carcass Value

1st Place: Owned by Scott & Karen Langemeier, Stromsburg

2nd Place: Owned by Platte Valley Companies, Scottsbluff

3rd Place: Owned by Esch Cattle Company, Unadilla

Overall Total Value

1st Place: Owned by Power Genetics, Arapahoe

2nd Place: Owned by FNBO, North Platte

3rd Place: Owned by West Point Implement & Design, West Point

The RVSC is the primary fundraiser for the foundation. Money raised supports youth and adult educational programs, scholarships, research and infrastructure projects, history preservation and judging teams at colleges in Nebraska.

The Foundation will soon be recruiting for the 22nd Retail Value Steer Challenge. Donors receive complete carcass data on their steer or steers and the chance to win prize money. NCF welcomes steer donations by individuals, businesses, groups of individuals or businesses and NC affiliates and participants can donate their own steer or purchase a steer from the Foundation.

Find more information at nebraskacattlemen.org.