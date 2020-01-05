RFA Congratulates Badger State Ethanol on Billion-Gallon Breakthrough

The Renewable Fuels Association today congratulated member company Badger State Ethanol, which recently produced its one-billionth gallon of ethanol. The dry-mill ethanol plant in Monroe, Wisc., began production in October 2002 and now has the capacity of more than 85 million gallons of ethanol per year.

“RFA applauds Badger State on this important milestone and its longtime commitment to the industry,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “All those involved in the operation, from investors to staff, should be very proud of the hard work they all put into a facility that supports the community around them. The company supports dozens of good jobs, adds value to locally grown crops, and plays an important role in providing consumers with cleaner and more affordable fuels at the pump.”

“I thank all of the investors who have believed in us, the community that supports us, the consumers who buy our end products, in both ethanol and feed, and the organizations that support the agenda that helps make this possible,” BSE CEO and General Manager Erik Huschitt said. “We certainly didn’t do this alone, and we express our gratitude to all of those who helped us reach this milestone.”

Since its inception, BSE has returned value to its local investors, employs 50 people with high-skill, high-wage jobs, and provided a value-added market for area Wisconsin corn producers as well as a local outlet for commercial operations to conduct their grain business. BSE’s 1 billion gallons of ethanol production has provided a market for over 350 million bushels of corn. Click here for more information.