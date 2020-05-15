class="post-template-default single single-post postid-461684 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Rural Nebraskan Wins $50,000 from Burger King | Friday Five | May 15, 2020

BY Alex Voichoskie | May 15, 2020
A rural Nebraska senior received a whopper of a surprise last week!

Ashton Erickson, a 2020 graduate of Hayes Center High School, was awarded a $50,000 scholarship from the Burger King McLamore Foundation.

PLUS – Last year was the final year for the Barn Festival in Hastings, but when the pandemic began to hurt small businesses, the co-owner decided to coordinate a 2020 Barn Market to support local vendors!

STORIES:

5) NE Senior Wins King-Size Scholarship

4) 2020 Buffalo Bill Rodeo Rescheduled

3) UNL Grad Raises Money for Rural Mental Health

2) Barn Market Launched for Local Vendors

1) Compete to Become ‘The Biggest Grower’

