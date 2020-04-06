Rural Radio Network to host “Beef Producer Challenges and Opportunities Post COVID-19” webinar

The Rural Radio Network will be hosting and airing a webinar to help cattle producers understand the challenges and opportunities following the coronavirus pandemic.

Beef industry experts will be part of a panel discussion, with the goal of assisting producers during these challenging times. The panelists will share their insights and discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the beef industry, markets, beef demand, restaurants, and actions producers can take to mitigate risk.

The webinar is organized by Callaway, Nebraska, rancher Jim Jenkins.

“The inspiration was simply the desire to help my fellow beef producers better navigate the COVID-19 crisis by providing the most current information available on important topics,” said Jenkins. “That includes the government stimulus program; beef market fundamentals, consumer demand, risk management and international trade.”

The hour-and-a-half event is free to attend and is organized specifically for members of the beef industry. The session will begin at 6:00 pm CST on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

In addition to the online stream, the webinar will be aired live on KRVN (880 AM, 106.9 FM [Kearney] and 98.5 FM [Grand Island]) and on KTIC (840 AM 98.3 FM [West Point] and 98.7 FM [Norfolk]).

Registrants will also receive all of the session recordings, allowing the greater beef community to participate and learn even if they’re not able to attend live.

The panel will be hosted by Rural Radio Network Farm Director Susan Littlefield.

Panelists:

Derrell Peel is an Agricultural Economist at Oklahoma State University and a leading commentator on the beef industry. Peel’s expertise includes beef industry economics, risk management and international trade.

Tom Henning is the Chairman and CEO of Cash Wa. Distributing based in Kearney, Nebraska. Henning is also a cattle rancher and is a board member of the Kansas City Federal Reserve.

Mike Moroney is the head of the beef margin management team at Commodity Ingredient Hedging in Chicago. Moroney has a long career trading commodities, including working on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Get registered and share the summit with beef industry colleagues today. https://www.beabetterguide.com/beef

###